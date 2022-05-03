Timken (NYSE:TKR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.23. The company issued revenue guidance of +8% yr/yr to $4.462 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.52 billion.

TKR stock opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.75. Timken has a 12-month low of $55.32 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.45. Timken had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Timken will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Timken from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded Timken from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Timken from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Timken by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,200,000 after purchasing an additional 464,666 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 137,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Timken by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

