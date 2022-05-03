TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Update

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,500 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the March 31st total of 348,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 112.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,842 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of TORM by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TORM in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in TORM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TORM by 118.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TRMD stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.14. TORM has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $10.93.

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TORM had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TORM will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on TORM in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

