Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Given New C$130.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TIH. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$125.70.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Shares of TIH stock opened at C$111.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of C$9.16 billion and a PE ratio of 27.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$116.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$112.41. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$97.92 and a one year high of C$124.25.

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.11 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 4.9900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 36.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$114.50, for a total value of C$1,145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,076,085.50. Also, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.50, for a total value of C$95,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,312,325. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,100.

Toromont Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.