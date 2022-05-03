Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trean Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

TIG stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,754. The stock has a market cap of $263.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Trean Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13.

Trean Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:TIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $61.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.91 million. Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 5.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 13,238 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 63,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

