TrueDeck Price Reaches $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (TDP)

TrueDeck (TDP) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $73,013.25 and $16,996.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One TrueDeck coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

