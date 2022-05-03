Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trupanion from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $68.39 on Friday. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $158.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -86.57 and a beta of 2.06.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, COO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $339,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,109 shares in the company, valued at $72,394,829.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,958 shares of company stock worth $2,317,007 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

