Tucows (TC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th.

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$103.98 million during the quarter.

Tucows stock opened at C$73.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.77, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$84.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$96.91. The company has a market cap of C$794.33 million and a PE ratio of 186.96. Tucows has a fifty-two week low of C$71.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$116.94.

In other news, insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 1,217 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.01, for a total transaction of C$105,890.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,650,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$143,595,377.51.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

