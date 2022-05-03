Tucows (TC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th.
Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$103.98 million during the quarter.
Tucows stock opened at C$73.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.77, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$84.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$96.91. The company has a market cap of C$794.33 million and a PE ratio of 186.96. Tucows has a fifty-two week low of C$71.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$116.94.
About Tucows (Get Rating)
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.
