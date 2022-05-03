Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Shares Sold by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management lowered its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 57,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 117,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,262. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08. Tutor Perini Co. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $477.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.67%. Tutor Perini’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

