Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
TSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.
TSN stock traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.10. 3,090,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,832. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.43.
In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 177,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after acquiring an additional 163,107 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tyson Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.
