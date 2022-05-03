Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

TSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

TSN stock traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.10. 3,090,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,832. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.43.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 177,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after acquiring an additional 163,107 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

