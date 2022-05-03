U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,611 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.1% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 502,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,921,000 after purchasing an additional 27,521 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 79,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 21,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.47. 5,815,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,048,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.01.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

