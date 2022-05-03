UBS Group Increases Anima (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Price Target to €5.00

Anima (OTCMKTS:ANNMF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from €4.80 ($5.05) to €5.00 ($5.26) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS ANNMF opened at $3.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. Anima has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82.

About Anima (Get Rating)

Anima Holding SpA is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

