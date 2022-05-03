UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 943,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,094 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.31% of UDR worth $56,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 621.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 86,930 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in UDR by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 110,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 1,185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

NYSE:UDR opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.49, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 298.05%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

