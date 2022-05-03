United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €33.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.74) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UTDI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($38.95) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.20 ($37.05) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($58.95) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($37.89) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Internet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €41.78 ($43.97).

UTDI opened at €30.25 ($31.84) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion and a PE ratio of 13.84. United Internet has a 12-month low of €26.24 ($27.62) and a 12-month high of €37.67 ($39.65). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of €32.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.65.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

