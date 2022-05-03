United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 122,299 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,873 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,498,000 after purchasing an additional 465,992 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,340,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,385,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,999,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $178.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,265,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,071. The company has a market cap of $155.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.60 and a 200 day moving average of $207.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.22 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.00.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

