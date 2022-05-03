UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

LON UPGS opened at GBX 151 ($1.89) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38. UP Global Sourcing has a 12 month low of GBX 123.50 ($1.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 238 ($2.97). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 143.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 172.79. The stock has a market cap of £134.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. UP Global Sourcing’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry and floorcare products under the Kleeneze brand; kitchen electrical products under the Petra brand; and kitchenware products under the Progress brand.

