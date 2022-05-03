UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGSGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

LON UPGS opened at GBX 151 ($1.89) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38. UP Global Sourcing has a 12 month low of GBX 123.50 ($1.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 238 ($2.97). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 143.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 172.79. The stock has a market cap of £134.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. UP Global Sourcing’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

About UP Global Sourcing (Get Rating)

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry and floorcare products under the Kleeneze brand; kitchen electrical products under the Petra brand; and kitchenware products under the Progress brand.

