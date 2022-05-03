Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.07. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 145,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 42.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,288,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 24.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

