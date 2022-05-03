UWM (UWMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $605.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.23 million. UWM had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 24.62%. On average, analysts expect UWM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $340.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. UWM has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $10.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

In other UWM news, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $28,786.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $30,251.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,206 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 691.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 86,489 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

