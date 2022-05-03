Vale (NYSE:VALE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

VALE has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.88.

NYSE:VALE opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.88. Vale has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.57. Vale had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 66.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Vale will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Vale by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 133,754,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065,408 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,731,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,833,000 after purchasing an additional 216,573 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551,683 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693,528 shares during the period. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

