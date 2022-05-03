Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Price Target Cut to €23.00

Posted by on May 3rd, 2022

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEYGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €25.00 ($26.32) to €23.00 ($24.21) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VLEEY. UBS Group lowered their target price on Valeo from €35.00 ($36.84) to €27.00 ($28.42) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Valeo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €20.00 ($21.05) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Valeo from €35.00 ($36.84) to €25.00 ($26.32) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valeo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valeo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valeo has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.71.

Shares of VLEEY opened at $8.97 on Friday. Valeo has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97.

Valeo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.