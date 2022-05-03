Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Price Target Cut to €23.00

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €25.00 ($26.32) to €23.00 ($24.21) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VLEEY. UBS Group lowered their target price on Valeo from €35.00 ($36.84) to €27.00 ($28.42) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Valeo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €20.00 ($21.05) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Valeo from €35.00 ($36.84) to €25.00 ($26.32) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valeo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valeo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valeo has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.71.

Shares of VLEEY opened at $8.97 on Friday. Valeo has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

