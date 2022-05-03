VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:SUBD)

VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:SUBD – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, May 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 1st.

