Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,753 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $61,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,070,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $677,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 117,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 96,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.15. 4,795,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,013,633. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.33. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

