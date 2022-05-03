Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,697 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 10.6% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,269,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,531,000 after buying an additional 473,666 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.00. 814,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,612,428. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

