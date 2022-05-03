Vanilla Network Trading 16% Lower This Week (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for approximately $2.33 or 0.00006162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $721.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.00221613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00038893 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.86 or 0.00425285 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,792.24 or 1.89805004 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

