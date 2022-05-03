Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Releases Earnings Results

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Varex Imaging updated its Q3 guidance to $0.10-$0.30 EPS.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $798.73 million, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.91. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $32.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Varex Imaging by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Varex Imaging by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Varex Imaging by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,141,000 after purchasing an additional 27,855 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $6,744,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Varex Imaging by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Varex Imaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

