Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $190-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.70 million.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Varex Imaging from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of VREX stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,241. Varex Imaging has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $32.65. The company has a market cap of $798.73 million, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.89.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.83 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,676,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,637,000 after purchasing an additional 52,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,141,000 after purchasing an additional 27,855 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at $11,027,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Varex Imaging by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 217,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

