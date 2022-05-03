VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130,000.00

Equities analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) will report sales of $130,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $160,000.00. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $300,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year sales of $5.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $8.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $29.03 million, with estimates ranging from $20.60 million to $43.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 42.79% and a negative net margin of 11,054.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VBIV. Raymond James lowered their price objective on VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of VBIV stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,494,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,208. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $344.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 433.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the third quarter worth $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

