Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. decreased its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 30,450 shares during the period. Coinbase Global comprises approximately 1.0% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $7,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded up $2.22 on Tuesday, hitting $123.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,048,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,892. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.80 and a 52 week high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion and a PE ratio of 8.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.32.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.37. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.37.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

