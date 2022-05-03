Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Makes New $26.41 Million Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,411,000. ServiceNow accounts for 3.3% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 157,918 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $365,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total value of $456,922.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $346,613.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,868 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,741 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $481.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,215. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $534.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $590.08. The firm has a market cap of $96.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 438.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.97.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

