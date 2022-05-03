VeriCoin (VRC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.00

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $148,142.25 and $7.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,423.52 or 0.99867624 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00048300 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00020793 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001485 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 35,003,686 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.