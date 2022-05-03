Via Renewables (VIA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VIA opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. Via Renewables has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Via Renewables’s payout ratio is presently -331.80%.

In related news, CEO W Keith Maxwell III purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $32,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $47,862 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Via Renewables from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Via Renewables in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Via Renewables (Get Rating)

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

