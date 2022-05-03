Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) PT Raised to $131.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $127.00 to $131.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America raised Visteon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.62.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $104.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 1.91. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $88.82 and a fifty-two week high of $134.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.28.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.40 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visteon will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,101,000 after purchasing an additional 45,547 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,667,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,813,000 after acquiring an additional 256,689 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,198,000 after acquiring an additional 173,616 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,013,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,616,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the period.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

