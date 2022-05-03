Vistra (NYSE:VST) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Shares of VST opened at $24.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89. Vistra has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $26.63.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vistra will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -25.37%.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VST. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 112,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

