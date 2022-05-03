Vital Farms (VITL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Vital Farms to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Vital Farms has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Vital Farms had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 0.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect Vital Farms to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VITL opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $24.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $494.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.65 and a beta of 0.18.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Vital Farms from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

