VITE (VITE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.31 Million

VITE (VITE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. VITE has a total market cap of $20.45 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VITE has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One VITE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00044697 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000044 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 505,573,643 coins. The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

