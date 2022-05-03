Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Holdings Increased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,849 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Motco boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 508,902 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,626 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 40,619 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 58,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOD opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.30. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

A number of analysts recently commented on VOD shares. Argus downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 157 ($1.96) to GBX 147 ($1.84) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.06) to GBX 155 ($1.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 225 ($2.81) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.53.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

