Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $63.58. 1,581,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,826. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.31. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $74.97.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.90%.

In other news, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,562,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $760,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,316,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 256.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2,300.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 51,549 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VOYA. TheStreet lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.09.

About Voya Financial (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.