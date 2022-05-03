Wade G W & Inc. Cuts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $13,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $137.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,064,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,972. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.98. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.69.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

