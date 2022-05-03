Wade G W & Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wade G W & Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $33,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,995,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000,000 after purchasing an additional 288,902 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,471,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,801,000 after purchasing an additional 26,301 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,589,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,161,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,690,000 after acquiring an additional 257,163 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.16. The stock had a trading volume of 951,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,150. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $87.99 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.40.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

