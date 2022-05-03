Wade G W & Inc. Has $15.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $15,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 14,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.19. 984,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,774. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.42. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $222.16 and a 1-year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

