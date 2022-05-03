Wade G W & Inc. Has $19.91 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,622 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,980 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,866 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,115,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,767,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,709 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,768,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,851,695. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.58 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

