Wade G W & Inc. Has $27.67 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.2% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 87,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.03. 15,206,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,565,162. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $361.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

