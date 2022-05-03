Wade G W & Inc. Sells 160 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.1% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $25,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $167.99. 5,564,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,553,547. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $143.49 and a one year high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

