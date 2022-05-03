Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 142.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,193 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in Walmart by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Walmart by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 344.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,983,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,967,850. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $419.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

