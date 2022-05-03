Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given New €13.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from €15.00 ($15.79) to €13.50 ($14.21) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €11.00 ($11.58) to €10.00 ($10.53) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Danske lowered Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €10.90 ($11.47) to €10.10 ($10.63) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.21.

OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp ( OTCMKTS:WRTBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

