Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Issues Earnings Results

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.95. 1,583,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $115.75 and a 52 week high of $145.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.82%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,256,000 after buying an additional 82,160 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Waste Connections by 862.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 232,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,710,000 after purchasing an additional 208,198 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Waste Connections by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in Waste Connections by 394.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 24,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 19,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

