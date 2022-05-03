Wavefront Technology Solutions (CVE:WEE) Shares Down 3.4%

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE – Get Rating) fell 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 14,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 23,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$12.74 million and a P/E ratio of -7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.73.

Wavefront Technology Solutions (CVE:WEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.43 million during the quarter.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

