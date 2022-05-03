We Are One Seven LLC Buys 127 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $314,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 27,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $4,661,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $434.77. 1,331,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,075. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $444.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $115.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

