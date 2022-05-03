We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 10,651 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 118.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,727,000 after buying an additional 515,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,029,000 after buying an additional 94,954 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,600,000 after acquiring an additional 324,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.07.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,162,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,099,138. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $264.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.34% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.