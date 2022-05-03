We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 1,506 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,363 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,637,000 after purchasing an additional 988,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,399,000 after buying an additional 967,347 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after buying an additional 953,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.56.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,109,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,224. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $186.78 and a 52-week high of $314.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $282.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $274.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 102.32%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $55,070,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

