Wealth Effects LLC Buys Shares of 10,875 BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MYD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 30.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 71,696 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 147,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 20.0% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. 13.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYD stock opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $15.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

